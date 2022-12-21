553 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

