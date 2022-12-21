553 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.