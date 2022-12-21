610 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Bruker Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42.
Bruker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.
Insider Activity at Bruker
In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Bruker Profile
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
