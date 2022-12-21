640 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.