955 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

AA opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

