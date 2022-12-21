AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Trading Down 0.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 17.78 and last traded at 18.04. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.09.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.29.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

