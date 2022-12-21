Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.28

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.28 and traded as high as $85.09. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 520,552 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

