Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,759.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

