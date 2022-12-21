Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

ATVI stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

