Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

