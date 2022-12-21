Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

