Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.79.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

