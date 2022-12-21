Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.21.

A opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

