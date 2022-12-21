Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.