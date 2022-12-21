Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
