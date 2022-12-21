Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,037.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 1,913.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,038 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

