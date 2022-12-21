Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,992.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

