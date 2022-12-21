Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,914.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,213 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

