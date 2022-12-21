Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,346.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

