Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,839.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.4% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 78,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

