Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,888.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.