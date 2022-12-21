Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,864.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

