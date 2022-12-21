Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,660.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,388.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,997.1% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,081.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,239.0% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

