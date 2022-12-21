Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,914.6% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,063.5% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,202.9% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,839.4% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

