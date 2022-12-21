Altria Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 62,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 26,888 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

