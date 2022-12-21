Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

