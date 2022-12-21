Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

