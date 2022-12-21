Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 54,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 197,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 15,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.