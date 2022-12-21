Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

