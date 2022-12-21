Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

