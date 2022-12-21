Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

