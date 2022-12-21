Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.33 and a 52-week high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

