Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The company has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.