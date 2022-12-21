Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of AMBA opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,985 shares of company stock worth $1,450,380. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

