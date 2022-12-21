American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

