Amundi Acquires 192,342 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

