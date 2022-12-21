Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

ANRGF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

