Analysts Offer Predictions for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 664,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

