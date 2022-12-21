Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC):

12/12/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/8/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $96.00.

11/2/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

