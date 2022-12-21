Analyzing Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Competitors

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bowlero to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.42 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.00

Bowlero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 18 169 379 4 2.65

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.13%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Bowlero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.40% 75.61%

Volatility & Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowlero peers beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

