Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

