Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.
AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
