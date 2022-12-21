Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 210,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

