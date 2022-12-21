Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

