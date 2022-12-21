Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

