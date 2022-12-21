Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.