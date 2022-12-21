Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,253,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,139,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

