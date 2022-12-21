AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

