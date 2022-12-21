Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.