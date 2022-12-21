Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.