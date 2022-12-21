Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

