Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.03. Approximately 56,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 171,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95.

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

